XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 5,485 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Atlassian makes up about 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

Shares of TEAM opened at $392.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of -140.08, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.29 and its 200-day moving average is $279.32. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $176.42 and a fifty-two week high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

