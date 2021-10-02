XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 7,875 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Match Group accounts for 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $158.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average is $148.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Truist raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

