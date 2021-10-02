XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,530,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $240.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.