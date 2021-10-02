XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.17 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in DocuSign by 33.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU opened at $257.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -299.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

