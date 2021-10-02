XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.65 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 157.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 0.6% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amphenol by 97.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 105.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

