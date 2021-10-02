XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.05 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $510.98 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $252.52 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $564.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

