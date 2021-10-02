XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.51 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $419.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

