XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 69.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 306.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $184.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

