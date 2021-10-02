XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 1,023 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.8% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

AZO opened at $1,672.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,613.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,512.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $42,887,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

