XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,092 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,092 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Adobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $577.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $636.73 and its 200 day moving average is $562.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

