XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 268.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $417.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.01. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.01 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

