XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,760,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,856 shares of company stock worth $196,281,888. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $570.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $633.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

