Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) versus Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Yalla Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $4.46 million 4.05 -$4.35 million N/A N/A Yalla Group $134.93 million 8.13 $3.21 million ($0.02) -381.00

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -44.40% -114.46% -31.01% Yalla Group 7.25% 5.94% 5.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Professional Diversity Network and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Yalla Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.08%. Given Yalla Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups. The NAPW Network segment refers to women-only professional networking organization. The Corporate Overhead refers to operating expenses. The company was founded by Rudy Martinez on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

