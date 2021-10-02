YAM V3 (YAM) Tops One Day Volume of $3.18 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.22 or 0.44339485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00117562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00224885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

