Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 712,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.40, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $82.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter valued at $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yandex by 82.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

