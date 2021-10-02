YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages have commented on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $93.76 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $77.42 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.