YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $93.76 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $77.42 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

