yAxis (YAXIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00009312 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $310,587.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00107656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00147938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,095.57 or 1.00296804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.06946348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars.

