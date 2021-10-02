Ycash (YEC) Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $13,337.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00239487 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00122633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00157590 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000878 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,635,444 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

