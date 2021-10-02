YFIVE FINANCE Achieves Market Cap of $78,834.22 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00007330 BTC on popular exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $78,834.22 and $44,367.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.04 or 0.44468306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00118078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00226932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

