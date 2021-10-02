YGGDRASH Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,876.89 or 0.44065836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00117579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00223723 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

