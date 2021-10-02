yOUcash (YOUC) Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Billion

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $40,247.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.22 or 0.44339485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00117562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00224885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.