YOUengine (YOUC) Price Up 177.5% Over Last Week

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.27 or 0.44453533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00056763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00118012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00228193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

