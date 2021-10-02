Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will post $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $153.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $651.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.17 million to $653.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $699.90 million, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $711.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $140.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

