Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce sales of $801.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.70 million. Match Group posted sales of $639.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $158.63 on Friday. Match Group has a one year low of $107.05 and a one year high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.98.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.