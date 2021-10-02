Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

