Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $190.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.10 million and the lowest is $187.66 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $140.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $753.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.65 million to $766.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $770.60 million, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $798.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $14.42 on Friday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

