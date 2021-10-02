Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report sales of $34.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the lowest is $34.60 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $16.00 on Friday. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 103.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 636,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 114.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 531,628 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,462,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

