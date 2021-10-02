Zacks: Analysts Expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.40 Million

Brokerages expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) to post sales of $304.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.21 million and the highest is $308.59 million. Vermilion Energy reported sales of $211.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VET. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET opened at $10.24 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

