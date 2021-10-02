Zacks: Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Post $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,320,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,452,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 42,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.