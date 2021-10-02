Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). 2U reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

TWOU stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. 765,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,128. 2U has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

