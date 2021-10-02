Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.87. 577,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $513.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.70. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

