Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $143.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.91 million and the highest is $153.90 million. Five9 reported sales of $112.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $575.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $606.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $692.97 million, with estimates ranging from $641.03 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a twelve month low of $128.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.94.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

