Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$17.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,183. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

