Zacks: Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce sales of $220.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $132.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,896,149.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,071,550 shares of company stock valued at $276,769,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.