Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.27. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $58.60 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.