Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOTV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NOTV stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $30.56. 115,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,090. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $486.79 million, a PE ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Inotiv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

