Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Post $1.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.80. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 276.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Broadband.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.52. 454,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.38. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

