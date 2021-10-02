Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.93. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.21. 411,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,999. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

