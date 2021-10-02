Zacks: Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after buying an additional 200,049 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 965,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,468. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

