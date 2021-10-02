Zacks: Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

