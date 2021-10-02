ZClassic Price Hits $0.17 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $2,766.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00241687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00125497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00159849 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002818 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

