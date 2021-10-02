Zcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.45 or 0.07152880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00356547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.25 or 0.01158885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00113261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.99 or 0.00536537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.05 or 0.00447225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00293861 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

