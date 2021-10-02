Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $510.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $252.52 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

