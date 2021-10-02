ZEON (ZEON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $341,063.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $66.14 million and approximately $341,063.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.22 or 0.44339485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00117562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00224885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

