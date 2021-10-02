Zerogoki USD Trading Down 6.3% This Week (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $73,760.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001996 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.70 or 0.43882841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00117631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,550,582 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.