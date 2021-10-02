Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $337,177.44 and $427.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00120145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00236336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

