ZeuxCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $190,092.93 and $18.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00237503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00119830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012925 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

