Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the August 31st total of 282,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 484,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

NYSE ZVIA traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,855. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

