Zilla (ZLA) Trading Down 28.2% This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $255,377.04 and $7,151.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

