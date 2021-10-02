Zilliqa Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $109.17 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.14 or 0.00644665 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.01001763 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,102,763,706 coins and its circulating supply is 11,811,296,553 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

